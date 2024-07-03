English duo could ride to Liverpool’s rescue as £64m transfer pursuit may need to be abandoned

Liverpool’s hopes of retaining an important member of Arne Slot’s squad look set to be boosted by the prosective buyers’ pursuit of alternative transfer targets.

It’s not exactly a secret that Barcelona have been coveting Luis Diaz in recent weeks, but with the Reds placing a €75m (£64m) valuation on the 27-year-old (Diario AS), the Catalan club may now be forced to look elsewhere.

According to Sport, Hansi Flick’s side have identified a pair of England under-21 forwards as options who’d be likelier to fall within their price range, namely Borussia Dortmund gem Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Hull City forward Jaden Philogene.

Barcelona’s inability to meet Diaz’s reported asking price could force them to abandon their pursuit of the Colombian, which’ll come as a mighty relief to Liverpool supporters.

Arne Slot would surely have been hugely reluctant to part with the 27-year-old during his first transfer window at the Anfield helm, and it’s understood that club chiefs have no intention of selling the Reds’ number 7 (The Athletic).

Retaining Lucho may well put the kibosh on the pursuit of left-sided wingers, amid recent links with Anthony Gordon and Crysencio Summerville, although Cody Gakpo’s superb performances on that flank for Netherlands at Euro 2024 ought to see him utilised in that role on Merseyside.

That’s despite reports that new head coach intends to use the 25-year-old as a centre-forward, although Liverpool are blessed with attackers who can readily switch between any position across the frontline, depending on player availability and the opposition for each individual fixture.

Should Barcelona pursue either Bynoe-Gittens or Jaden Philogene and secure at least one of the young English duo, that’ll almost certainly see them abandon any plans to sign Diaz, much to the relief of those of an LFC persuasion.

