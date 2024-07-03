(Video) Diaz unleashes naughty no-look pass before Alisson saves the day

Luis Diaz seems to be enjoying himself on international duty and is playing with a certain level of freedom, something that was on show in his last appearance.

Playing against Brazil, our No.7 cut inside from the left wing and pulled off a naughty no-look pass to James Rodriguez.

It led to a chance for Colombia before Alisson Becker saved the day for his country, in a moment that showcased the best of both men.

Let’s hope Arne Slot can find a way to let the pair express themselves in a red shirt too.

You can watch the Diaz pass and Alisson save (from 3:54) via Premier Sports on YouTube:

