(Video) Gakpo carries ball from own box and is inches away from wonder finish

Cody Gakpo looks like a new man at the Euros and this was on show in moments other than his goal and assist against Romania.

Carrying the ball from the edge of his own box, our No.18 weaved his way past opponents before unleashing a strong effort at goal.

READ MORE: Sturridge begs Liverpool to do one thing after watching Gakpo shine in Germany

It never found the back of the net but produced a save from Florin Nita and went out for a corner for the Dutch.

It was just another highlight from what was a fantastic performance from the 25-year-old who looks full of confidence at the moment.

You can watch the Gakpo chance via @Tezzathekchen on X:

Gakpo nearly scored a GOAT tier solo dribbling goal lmao pic.twitter.com/KaMD9mCzG7 — Kylian Mbappe is the GOAT (@Tezzathekchen) July 2, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions