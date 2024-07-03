(Video) Gerrard names which Liverpool player his son loves more than him

Steven Gerrard may be regarded as one of the greatest players in our history but it seems that his son has eyes for another Red instead.

Speaking with Al-Ettifaq, the 44-year-old revealed: “My son loves Mohamed Salah more than me!”

It’s great to hear that there’s still such a strong bond between the family and Anfield, even if our former captain is now coaching in the middle east.

Perhaps even one day we’ll see the Scouser’s son donning a red shirt himself.

You can view Gerrard’s comments on Salah via @ETTI_STUDIO on X:

