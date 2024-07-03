Jurgen Klopp left Arne Slot parting gift that could save Liverpool over £100m

Amid ongoing speculation around Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle United future and a prospective move to Liverpool, it’s important to take stock of Arne Slot’s current squad options.

To be more specific, one of the club’s perhaps more underrated options in Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch international has never been the Merseysiders out and out first choice for the left flank. However, his recent performances for club and country have left Arne Slot with serious food for thought.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

It’s telling that the former PSV attacker credited the ‘team’ at Liverpool for continuing to believe in him and help encourage a return to form in the latter stages of 2023/24.

READ MORE: Liverpool agree personal terms with Leny Yoro as Trent opens contract talks in ideal July

READ MORE: In talks: Transfer twist as Riccardo Calafiori opens himself up to Premier League move

Jurgen Klopp’s parting gift to Arne Slot

“Sometimes you have a spell [where] things don’t go your way but, to be honest, I have a great team at Liverpool, great people that always are there for me and for everybody when you have those moments. They kept believing in me, kept helping me with everything,” the 25-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I think the last, I don’t know how many, games of the season at the club I played also good games.

“I just took that with me and kept working very hard. I’m very happy that I can be of value for the team.”

The £35m signing, completed in December 2022, has yet to live up to his full potential in the famous red shirt.

However, if his latest performances in 2023/24 offer any indication, Gakpo’s well on his way to delivering.

The ex-Eredivisie wide man contributed 10 goals and assists in 18 Premier League games after the halfway mark. This has been further bolstered by the Liverpool star’s tally of four goal contributions in as many games for the Netherlands in the 2024 Euros.

Yes, there’s great temptation in signing a player of Anthony Gordon’s quality, but if Slot can get the most out of our No.18 – it could end up saving us the £100m-plus it would reportedly (90min) take to sign his Newcastle counterpart.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions