(Video) ‘Oh my…’ – Lineker and Richards swoon over Liverpool target who’s ‘the next big thing’

Gary Lineker and Micah Richards have both been waxing lyrical about a player who’s reportedly on Liverpool’s radar this summer.

According to Marca, the Reds have made contact with Real Madrid about a potential move for Arda Guler, and those reports were subsequently corroborated by Graeme Bailey for HITC.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football after the 19-year-old helped Turkiye to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 by beating Austria in a thriller on Tuesday night, the BBC duo were simply raving about the teenager.

Richards gushed: “We can’t move on without talking about Real Madrid’s Guler. Oh my! 19 years of age! He’s a superstar, and it’s not just because he scored that worldie in the group stages where he bent it from 30 yards. It’s the way he manipulates the ball and he keeps the ball for the team, plays the right pass at the right time. He’s going to be the next big thing, I think.”

Lineker concurred: “Incredible talent, eh? He’s at Real Madrid for a reason. Turkiye, I’ve really enjoyed watching them. I’ve really enjoyed their fans.”

Aside from the sensational goal against Georgia that the ex-Manchester City defender mentioned, Guler claimed an assist for what proved to be Merih Demiral’s winner against Austria last night and had a tremendous performance overall.

As per Sofascore, the 19-year-old won seven duels, completed two dribbles, won two tackles and made two key passes as his nation reached the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the first time since 2008.

The Real Madrid prodigy is certainly putting himself in the shop window with his displays in Germany over the past fortnight, and what an exciting talent he could be at Anfield if Liverpool manage to sign him!

You can view the pundits’ comments on Guler below (from 31:09), via The Rest Is Football on YouTube: