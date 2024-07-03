Liverpool poised to bank millions as fresh behind-the-scenes deal agreed after Japan Airlines

Liverpool’s partnership family has expanded further to welcome Husqvarna, ‘world leaders in robotic mowing’.

This follows the club’s recent agreement with Japan Airlines as the club’s new airline partner.

Liverpool FC is proud to welcome @UK_Husqvarna, a pioneer and global leader in smart mowing and robotic technology, to its partnership family 🤝 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 3, 2024

The Swedish company note that the Merseysiders have been making use of the organisation’s technology for the past two years. It’s an appreciation that ‘sparked the beginning of an official partnership’, according to the company website.

It remains to be seen just how much closer the deal will bring Liverpool to their commercial targets, though it’s reasonable to expect at least a seven-digit figure from this latest partnership deal.

Liverpool making steady progress behind the scenes

Our grounds team have been making the most of the off-season 😅🌱@UK_Husqvarna | #ad pic.twitter.com/2QNpHLRDhA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 3, 2024

As a reference point, the Reds’ prior agreement with Garuda Airlines yielded roughly £7m over the course of the relationship.

So it’s fair to assume Liverpool will be banking a reasonable amount of cash from their deal with Japan Airlines and their fresh arrangement with Husqvarna.

Our chief commercial officer, Ben Latty told liverpoolfc.com: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership between Liverpool FC and Husqvarna, two premium market leaders united by their shared values and innovative approach.

“We have developed ambitious commercial targets to attract the best brands that fit with Liverpool Football Club, and that can also help drive further success on the pitch.

“Husqvarna’s reputation for quality and innovation in grounds maintenance is unmatched, and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure our facilities continue to be maintained to the highest possible standards.”

Elsewhere, Arne Slot’s new coaching team looks set to get the most out of the squad and, in particular, Darwin Nunez.

