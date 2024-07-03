New report sets Anthony Gordon record straight over Liverpool transfer talks

It has once again been confirmed that Newcastle United initiated talks with Liverpool over Anthony Gordon’s future.

This runs in direct contrast to some of the noise emerging from St James’ Park over the Reds instigating contact.

“TEAMtalk has been able to verify it was Newcastle who initiated contact with Liverpool regarding the ex-Everton winger’s return to Merseyside,” Steve Pearson wrote for TEAMtalk.

“A cash-plus-player deal that would’ve seen centre-back Jarell Quansah move to St. James’ Park was floated.

“However, Liverpool had no intention of parting ways with Quansah and Newcastle’s roughly £80m valuation of Gordon was deemed too costly for a straight cash deal.”

The Merseysiders are considered admirers of the England international. However, it cannot be ignored that the club is supremely well-covered for options on the left flank in Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Of far greater importance should be the need to bolster the opposing flank – especially with Mo Salah’s future yet to be resolved.

Key calls Liverpool must make before Anthony Gordon transfer

First and foremost, Liverpool have to establish whether they’re indeed holding on to our Egyptian King for another season.

Our No.11 certainly gave every indication of his intention to stay put with comments made on X (formerly Twitter) in the aftermath of the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s far from clear whether the former Roma man would be open to extending his current terms beyond the summer of 2025. That will have a huge say in how seriously we prioritise a new right-sided attacker.

Likewise, whilst Liverpool are expressing an interest in holding on to Luis Diaz for another season, it remains to be seen whether the Colombian’s (or the Reds’ for that matter) head will be turned by European interest.

Without the No.7 departing this summer – we just can’t see room being made for Anthony Gordon.

