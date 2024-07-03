(Video) Not just Gakpo; another Liverpool player shines in international victory

Cody Gakpo has taken Darwin Nunez’s crown as our best performer on the international stage this summer but there’s been several others too.

One example of this came during the Netherlands’ victory over Romania in which it wasn’t just out No.18 who caught the eye with his goal, assist, driving run and disallowed goal.

Captain for club and country, Virgil van Dijk came very close to make it an Anfield double on the day when he saw his header from a corner glance off the post.

We all know how deadly our No.4 is from set pieces and he was so close to showing the world (or at least Europe) this once again.

You can view the Van Dijk header (from 2:15) via BBC Sport on YouTube:

