21y/o could be on his way out of Liverpool as he begins training with European club – report

One Liverpool player seems to have accepted that his long-term future lies away from Anfield, amid reports which have emerged over the past 24 hours.

Five years on from signing Jakub Ojrzynski from Legia Warsaw, the Polish goalkeeper has yet to play for the Reds’ first team, having since had loan spells in three different countries.

As reported by Meczyki, the 21-year-old is currently undergoing a trial period at GKS Katowice in his homeland ahead of their return to the top flight.

The closest that Ojrzynski came to playing for Liverpool’s first team was when he made the bench for a Premier League win over Sheffield United in February 2021, the only time that he was so much as included in a matchday squad by Jurgen Klopp (Transfermarkt).

Injury problems restricted him to just 11 games last season on loan at Den Bosch, having played only once since the end of last November (Transfermarkt).

Even with Adrian seemingly on his way to Real Betis and speculation continuing to abound over Caoimhin Kelleher’s future, the 21-year-old still has a lengthy queue ahead of him when it comes to playing backup to Alisson Becker.

Vitezslav Jaros could be next in line after his successful loan spell at Austrian double winners Sturm Graz, while Marcelo Pitaluga is back at Liverpool after his move to St Patrick’s Athletic was cut short, and Arne Slot also has Harvey Davies and Fabian Mrozek to call upon.

Ojrzynski is now into the final year of his contract at Anfield, and with realistically no sign of him making a senior breakthrough in the next 12 months, the Reds will probably be amenable to him joining Katowice should his trial result in them wanting to secure a deal for him.

If that does transpire, we wish the Polish youngster all the best in his career.

