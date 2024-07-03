Opening bid for 22-y/o Liverpool target rejected; club wants £42.4m for Euros sensation – report

Arsenal have had an opening bid of €47m [£39.8m] rejected for Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

This comes courtesy of Corriere dello Sport, with the Italian outlet now claiming that Bologna are looking for a figure closer to €50m [£42.4m] to allow the centre-back to depart in the current window.

Intriguingly, the report claims the Gunners are prepared to meet their valuation for the alleged Liverpool target.

Calafiori’s Italy made it as far as the Round of 16, with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland knocking out Luciano Spalletti’s men from the European Championship in Germany.

Liverpool now know how to get their man

If Liverpool do indeed maintain any kind of interest in the 22-year-old – though Fabrizio Romano’s report would suggest otherwise – they know exactly what it will take to secure a move.

A fee of £42.4m really shouldn’t be considered steep in today’s market for a player deemed to have an extremely high ceiling in the game.

There is our interest in Leny Yoro to account for, of course, which has been corroborated by sources close to the club.

Though, it won’t have escaped anyone’s notice that the teenager is deemed most likely to end up in Real Madrid colours this summer.

As far as “getability” is concerned – Calafiori is running miles ahead.

