Liverpool-linked free agent makes his demands known; Slot is keen to work with him – report

Liverpool are currently aiming to secure an experienced midfielder on a free transfer, and they’ve been made aware of his reported wage demands.

As per TEAMtalk, Richard Hughes has done his due diligence on a possible move for Adrien Rabiot, whose contract at Juventus expired last Sunday and who’s been offered a two-year deal (with the option for a further 12 months) worth £6m, which amounts to £57,500 per week.

However, his agent and mother is believed to be seeking a pay packet in region of £80,000 per week and a signing-on fee of £17m.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will meet those demands, although it’s understood that Arne Slot is very keen to work with the 29-year-old at Anfield.

The absence of a transfer fee (and the removal of any need to speak with another club) immediately makes Rabiot an appealing target, as does his experience at the highest level and, crucially, Slot’s apparent eagerness to get him on board.

If Liverpool were to satisfy the Frenchman’s £80,000-per-week demands, he’d still be in the middle of the Anfield pay scale, and the weekly wage budget has been trimmed by £360,000 following the exits of Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and the now out-of-contract Adrian (Capology).

The ex-Juventus midfielder has continued to prove an important figure for France, starting all four of their matches so far at Euro 2024, and he’s a seasoned operator at Champions League level from his days in Turin, as well as at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds’ hierarchy may have reservations about being held to ransom by a player who turns 30 next year, and they’re not known for bending over willingly to pay more than what they believe a prospective incoming is worth.

If all parties concerned can reach an agreement, it has the makings of a splendid coup by Liverpool. If not, then Hughes will swiftly move on to other transfer targets rather than continuing to pursue a dead end.

