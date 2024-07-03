Liverpool fans will worry at Arne Slot’s squad ‘injury crises’ history – report

Liverpool fans are gearing up a new season and we all know that there’s going to be a lot of change given that Arne Slot will be our new boss.

Most of this had led to optimisim about the appoitnment of the Duthcman but this could be cooled a little with the latest comments coming out about him.

As reported by The Athletic: ‘His teams were repeatedly the fittest in the Eredivisie, Dutch football’s top division, but they also succumbed to injury crises.’

READ MORE: (Video) Gerrard names which Liverpool player his son loves more than him

Given the number of times we struggled with injury issues under Jurgen Klopp, it’s not exactly the report we would like to see written about our new staff.

As much as we enjoyed beating Chelsea with our kids at Wembley, it’s a fitness situation we’d like to not see repeated again on Mersyside.

Before we all get too down in the dumps though, there may be enough reason to remain positive due to the arrival of a certain Ruben Peeters as first-team lead physical performance coach.

READ MORE: (Video) New cranes spotted outside Anfield as summer refurbishments begin

As reported in the Mail, the Dutchman closely monitored players’ sleeping patterns at Feyenoord to improve performance on game days and these routines assisted a low injury rate for the Eredivisie side.

Although there may be a history of injury issues under our new head coach, it seems that his new performance coach has at least improved this department.

Time will tell whether we will see a repeat of our injury woes.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions