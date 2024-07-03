Sturridge begs Liverpool to do one thing after watching Gakpo shine in Germany

Cody Gakpo has been impressing many at the Euros with his performances and as much as it’s great for us to watch, some may be wondering why we haven’t been able to see this level of consistency.

Taking to his X account, Daniel Sturridge added his thoughts by posting: ‘Gakpo is a different player for Netherlands man. Gotta get the best out of him at LFC.’



It’s certainly a thought that our supporters will echo, as we watch on with jealousy at the Dutchman who is ripping it up in Germany.

A goal and an assist against Romania shows what the 25-year-old can do and being a fellow countryman, there’s no way that Arne Slot hasn’t noticed too.

The obvious difference is that the former PSV man is playing on the left wing and his two goal contributions came from clever work on that flank.

Although a disallowed goal showed what a poacher our No.18 is too, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that he’s better out wide.

All this all presents is a good problem for the new boss, as he has to juggle five talented forward options and find a way to get them to operate together.

With Darwin Nunez also shining in the Copa America, we could have many confident options back in Kirkby soon.

You can view Sturridge’s post via his X account:

