In talks: Transfer twist as Riccardo Calafiori opens himself up to Premier League move

Juventus appear increasingly likely to miss out on top target Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Liverpool-linked centre-half is now open to a Premier League switch, with Arsenal closing in on a move.

It’s still a way away from the Italian’s ‘Here We Go’ hitting our screens, but the Gunners have very much made their interest in the 22-year-old clear.

🚨🔴⚪️ Arsenal have presented long term proposal to Riccardo Calafiori, after interest revealed last week. Understand player’s open to joining Arsenal if they can agree terms with Bologna. Chelsea are still there. ❗️ Arsenal and Chelsea, the only two clubs in talks right now. pic.twitter.com/nKEuTg9ZfF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain ‘serious’ in their interest in Leny Yoro, viewing the Frenchman as a ‘top target’ in his position, according to Ben Jacobs.

READ MORE: New report sets Anthony Gordon record straight over Liverpool transfer talks

READ MORE: Opening bid for 22-y/o Liverpool target rejected; club wants £42.4m for Euros sensation – report

Liverpool’s patience is impressive but it will cost them Calafiori

There’s every possibility, we have to accept, that our recruitment team simply doesn’t rate Riccardo Calafiori as highly as Juventus, Chelsea and Arsenal do.

That we can absolutely accept.

However, if we do hold some interest in the Italy international, it seems borderline negligent to allow him to join one of our league rivals unchallenged. All on the basis that we might steal Real Madrid’s target from under their noses.

Let’s be 100% clear here: Yoro, generational talent as he may be, clearly has his head and heart set on a Real Madrid move. Los Blancos, for their part, want the player and are engaged in an ongoing chess match with Lille over the asking price.

There’s still a chance Liverpool’s patience could win out here, but boy does it seem a risk with severe consequences.

How frustrating would it be to see Calafiori end in London and Yoro complete a move to the Spanish capital?

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions