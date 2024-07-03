(Photos) What Trent & Anthony Gordon spotted doing in England training together amid Liverpool links

We’re more than familiar with certain Liverpool players’ ‘soft’ attempts to lure Jude Bellingham to Liverpool last summer.

The Reds ultimately lost out to the great allure of Real Madrid, which is most certainly as disappointing as it is understandable.

Amid ongoing links to Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, one can’t help but wonder if certain elements of recent history are repeating themselves once again.

There’s potential to read far too much into it, that said we know how easy it is for footballer’s playing together on international duty to speak of the virtues of their particular club.

Recent imagery of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez cozying up to their fellow Premier League star at the England camp during Euros duty would certainly hint at that potential reality.

It’s worth emphasising this doesn’t confirm a move or even Liverpool’s interest in pushing for one. Nonetheless, it’s intriguing.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of Getty Images: