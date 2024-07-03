Euro 2024 wizard makes transfer wishes clear to Liverpool after Reds contacted his camp

Liverpool’s hopes of signing one player who’s made an impression at Euro 2024 now appear to have been ended by the man himself.

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, the Reds had contacted the entourage of Xavi Simons to register their interest in the Netherlands international, along with Arsenal, Chelsea and both Manchester clubs.

However, while the 21-year-old has informed his current employers Paris Saint-Germain that he doesn’t wish to play in Ligue 1 next season, he also has no interest in moving to the Premier League.

Instead, a return to the Bundesliga is his preference, having enjoyed a prosperous loan spell at RB Leipzig over the past 12 months.

READ MORE: English duo could ride to Liverpool’s rescue as £64m transfer pursuit may need to be abandoned

READ MORE: ‘Not going to give up’ – Journalist claims Liverpool are determined to land £50m ‘top target’

Cody Gakpo has been the standout Dutch player at Euro 2024 with three goals, while Simons has also made a telling contribution with three assists, including two in the round of 16 win over Romania on Tuesday.

Both Dani Olmo and Ruud van Nistelrooy have dubbed him a ‘complete’ footballer, while he also made an impression on Thomas Tuchel as a youngster at PSG and has even been proclaimed by Rafael van der Vaart to potentially become the world’s best player.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 21-year-old is primarily an attacking midfielder but can also play anywhere across the forward line, or deeper in midfield if needed (Transfermarkt), offering ample versatility for any coach who works with him.

However, with Liverpool already nicely stocked in attack – especially now that Barcelona may be priced out of a move for Luis Diaz – and Simons seemingly not interested in a Premier League move, the Reds need not have any regrets if they don’t sign the Dutchman this summer.

Also, given the frequency with he’s changed clubs – he’s had two permanent transfers and a loan move in the space of two years – and the firm possibility of him moving again in the next couple of months, he doesn’t seem like the kind of player who’d be an indelible part of a long-term project.

Time to move on from this one, then…

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions