‘Not going to give up’ – Journalist claims Liverpool are determined to land £50m ‘top target’

Liverpool remain determined to land their ‘top target’ in one key area of the squad this summer, although they may need a rival suitor to ‘back off’ in the chase for the player.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs, who was addressing the Reds’ interest in Leny Yoro when speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Similar to what James Pearce mentioned in The Athletic earlier this week, LFC are firmly interested in the Lille defender but ‘expect’ Real Madrid to win the race for his signature.

Jacobs said: “Liverpool are serious about Yoro. They’ve been in direct contact with Lille to understand the terms, and they see him, as I would say, the top target in that position and very much a generational talent. They’re certainly not going to give up on the Lille centre-back.

“It may well take Lille’s asking price – which is believed to be somewhere close to £50m – to really try and force the issue, and hope that Real Madrid back off.

“The danger from Liverpool’s point of view is that as long as Real Madrid can remain in the race, the Bernabeu – whether that be 2024 or 2025 – remains his most likely destination.”

Liverpool’s search for a new centre-back has also seen ongoing links with Riccardo Calafiori and David Hancko, although the former has been a notable omission from Fabrizio Romano’s recent updates about the player, while the latter has all but confirmed that he won’t be joining the Reds this summer.

That’ll likely add to Richard Hughes’ determination to win the race for Yoro, but multiple instances of Real Madrid beating us to mutual transfer targets (Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham between the two most recent examples) have seemingly dented boardroom confidence in going toe-to-toe with Los Blancos.

Of course, as we’ve seen in the past, the pursuit of a player can take a drastic swing on a sixpence – Chelsea pipping us at the post for Moises Caicedo last year comes to mind. That’s why LFC must hang in there regarding the Lille defender, no matter how forlorn the chase might seem with the Champions League holders involved.

In terms of the balance of Arne Slot’s squad, Calafiori or Hancko would be preferable as they’d fill the niche for a left-footed centre-back, whereas Yoro is predominantly right-footed. However, signing the latter would still be highly preferable to not strengthening in that position at all.

Although Real Madrid appear to be in the box seat for the 18-year-old at the moment, Liverpool are right to remain in the hunt and be ready to pounce if an opening arises. If Anfield chiefs view him as a ‘generational talent’, to use Jacobs’ words, then they mustn’t concede defeat readily in this transfer race.

