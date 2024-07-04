Top source says Anthony Gordon already made his mind up about Liverpool transfer

Anthony Gordon’s agent was understood to be ‘pushing hard’ to get his client a move back to Liverpool this summer before the PSR accounting deadline.

Intriguingly, the left-sided wide man ‘wanted’ the move in question and had been discussing the possibility with teammates at the England camp.

“There were conversations with Liverpool about Gordon, whose agent was pushing hard for him to get the move to his boyhood club right up until the June 30 deadline,” Luke Edwards wrote for The Telegraph.

“The player, according to multiple Newcastle sources, had wanted the transfer to go through and had been talking about it to team-mates while on England duty at the Euros.

“Liverpool, though, were lukewarm in their interest, failed to make a bid and the numbers talked about were so low they would not have made a meaningful contribution to the PSR deficit.”

The Merseysiders are understood to remain keen on bolstering their forward line with a wide player this summer.

One report from Football Insider has claimed that the Magpies would be prepared to accept an initial bid worth £75-80m.

Could Liverpool go back in for Anthony Gordon transfer?

We’d have to put that eventuality down as unlikely. Certainly, Edwards’ additonal remarks on the matter would suggest as much: “Newcastle were desperate but not that desperate they would sell their player of the season on the cheap.

“Whether Liverpool come back in for Gordon later this summer remains to be seen, but as far as the Newcastle hierarchy are concerned, he is not for sale and they will seek to ensure the player is settled again when he returns for pre-season training.”

Football Insider did note that the Reds could go back in with a potential part-exchange deal.

It’s difficult to imagine, however, who we could offer Newcastle, who we’d be prepared to lose, that would tempt them into lowering the asking price.

Fabio Carvalho perhaps? Though, we’d very much expect (and hope) the former Hull City loan star to get his chance to impress new head coach Arne Slot in pre-season.

Barring a seismic bid for Luis Diaz in the summer, this might just have to be one of those transfers we miss out on.

