Brighton agree personal terms for Liverpool target Slot said could become best in the world

Liverpool look set to miss out on another alleged target to Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Seagulls have agreed personal terms with Mats Wieffer (linked to the Reds by HITC).

The 24-year-old midfielder is reportedly set to move in a £25.4m deal that would take him away from Arne Slot’s former club Feyenoord.

Where can Wieffer play?

Taking a look back at the prior two campaigns, the 24-year-old has spent a significant portion of his available minutes as a holding midfielder (59/79 games).

What has Arne Slot said about Mats Wieffer?

Wieffer in action for Feyenoord – (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s new head coach has been highly complimentary of Wieffer during his time in Rotterdam.

Slot previously suggested that his old protege was capable of becoming ‘the best player in the world’ if he enjoyed another significant developmental leap.

New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will most certainly be hoping that prediction can come true if the south coast-based outfit gets this deal 100% over the line.

If Wieffer’s such a competent holding midfielder, however, we have to wonder why the Reds weren’t sniffing around this opportunity.

