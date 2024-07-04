Brighton agree personal terms for Liverpool target Slot said could become best in the world

Liverpool look set to miss out on another alleged target to Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Seagulls have agreed personal terms with Mats Wieffer (linked to the Reds by HITC).

The 24-year-old midfielder is reportedly set to move in a £25.4m deal that would take him away from Arne Slot’s former club Feyenoord.

🚨🔵 Brighton have agreed on deal to sign Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord. Final fee will be €30m plus add-ons. Agreement on personal terms being now completed, talks moving to final stages. Negotiations on player side continue. ⏳🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/JvVWs5VWDK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2024

Where can Wieffer play?

Taking a look back at the prior two campaigns, the 24-year-old has spent a significant portion of his available minutes as a holding midfielder (59/79 games).

What has Arne Slot said about Mats Wieffer?

Liverpool’s new head coach has been highly complimentary of Wieffer during his time in Rotterdam.

Slot previously suggested that his old protege was capable of becoming ‘the best player in the world’ if he enjoyed another significant developmental leap.

New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will most certainly be hoping that prediction can come true if the south coast-based outfit gets this deal 100% over the line.

If Wieffer’s such a competent holding midfielder, however, we have to wonder why the Reds weren’t sniffing around this opportunity.

