After Gordon: Liverpool in talks with agent of 21-goal alternative who’s £35m cheaper – report

It remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool will make an attempt to prise Anthony Gordon away from Newcastle United.

In the meantime, Arne Slot’s men are reportedly exploring alternative avenues this summer.

HITC now report that the Reds have held talks with Crysencio Summerville’s agency, another left-sided winger.

The attacker is allegedly available for around the £35-40m mark (Fabrizio Romano, via Leeds Live) – potentially £35m cheaper than £75-80m-valued Gordon.

How did Summerville perform for Leeds in 2023/24?

The Dutchman was named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season as Leeds United narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

There was an impressive tally of 21 goals and 10 assists secured in 49 games (across all competitions) last term.

We’re still of the mind that a right-sided winger should be of far greater priority to Liverpool this summer.

However, if we do have our hearts set on signing a wide man on the opposing flank, Summerville would be far from the worst option available in the current market.

