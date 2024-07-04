What Liverpool insiders are now saying about Calafiori and ‘other targets’ will intrigue fans – report

Liverpool are understood to not be in the race for Riccardo Calafiori’s signature.

In fact, sources with the club are downplaying links to the Italy international.

This update comes courtesy of Ben Jacobs with GiveMeSport, with the report in question noting that Piero Hincapie does not appear to be of interest to Richard Hughes and Co. either.

The most intriguing aspect of this report, however, is the indication that there are ‘other targets’ the Reds’ recruitment team is working on.

Arsenal appear to be stealing a lead in the race for the Bologna centre-half, despite Juventus initially appearing to be the favourites.

Who could Liverpool’s alternative targets be?

One name is obvious in Lille’s Leny Yoro. Reliable sources have made clear that our interest in the young Frenchman is absolutely genuine.

However, we’re playing a waiting game amidst interest from Champions League holders Real Madrid. It remains to be seen whether Los Blancos will eventually cave in and meet the Ligue 1 outfit’s financial demands.

If not, of course, Liverpool should be wasting no time in swooping for the generational talent.

Back in June, it was noted that our recruitment team were big fans of Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho and there was confirmation of a scouting mission for Goncalo Inacio.

Whether we’ll see either of these talents come into play in the next few weeks remains to be seen.

