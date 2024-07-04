Liverpool target clinches terms ahead of €20m summer transfer; Romano drops ‘here we go’

Khephren Thuram is quickly nearing an official switch to Juventus this summer.

The former Liverpool transfer target has secured a verbal agreement with the Old Lady ahead of a €20m [£16.9m] transfer.

The Nice midfielder will sign a five-year deal keeping him at the Serie A outfit until June 2029, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Khéphren Thuram to Juventus, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between clubs on €20m deal plus add-ons up to €25m package. Contract until June 2029 agreed and confirmed. Documents to be exchanged today and tomorrow, final technical steps before medical tests. pic.twitter.com/kWNohTwklK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2024

The Merseysiders were heavily linked with the likes of the Ligue 1 star and Gladback’s Manu Kone prior to a midfield restructure in the summer of 2023.

Just how good is Thuram?

A feature from Tuttomercatoweb (relayed by Juvefc.com) establishes that the 23-year-old is perhaps one of (if not the) standout players within Francesco Farioli’s (now Ajax-bound) setup.

The Frenchman amassed the following statistics since 2021/22: “Over the last three Ligue 1 seasons (starting in 2021/22), Khéphren Thuram has been the Nice player with the most successful dribbles (113), the highest number of chances created for teammates (89), and the most shots (29) after progressing with the ball.”

There remains a debate to be had over how suitable a signing he would have been for this current Liverpool side.

Though Thuram is capable of playing deeper in a No.6, he’s far from being a quality operator in the position – or, more precisely, a clearly higher quality operator compared to Wataru Endo or Alexis Mac Allister.

A quality signing for Juventus, no doubt, though most certainly not what we’re looking for right now.

