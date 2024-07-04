Newcastle complete ‘thoroughly excellent’ signing once linked to Liverpool & Man Utd

Liverpool will have absolutely no complaints over the backroom setup following the re-appointment of Michael Edwards.

The former Ludonautics employee rejoined the Reds in a new, overarching capacity as CEO of Football with FSG. Effectively, the Englishman will oversee Fenway’s wider football operations as soon as further outfits are acquired.

Likewise, the arrivals of another ex-sporting director in Julian Ward and former Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes.

Newcastle United swoop for Paul Mitchell

With the team assembled, formerly Liverpool-linked Paul Mitchell has made the move to Newcastle United.

The former director of scouting at Southampton replaces Manchester United-bound Dan Ashworth as the Magpies’ sporting director, as relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Jacque Talbot.

Paul Mitchell has been appointed as Newcastle's sporting director. Previously linked to the jobs at Man Utd and Liverpool. Thoroughly excellent appointment. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) July 4, 2024

No regrets in missing out on Mitchell

We wish the 42-year-old the best of luck in his new role in the North East.

Quite frankly, though, we’re more than pleased with FSG grasping the opportunity to bring Richard Hughes to the club.

The ex-Portsmouth footballer boasts an already impressive CV and, most importantly, has been vouched for by Michael Edwards.

That’s more than good enough as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop.

