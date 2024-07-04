‘Preparing for more contacts’: Fabrizio Romano issues early morning transfer claim over £42.3m Liverpool target

Arsenal are now understood to be preparing for further contacts with both Bologna and Riccardo Calafiori.

The Liverpool-linked centre-back is reportedly valued at €50m [£42.3m], according to Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on X (formerly Twitter).

🔴⚪️ Arsenal are preparing for more contacts over Riccardo Calafiori deal on both player and club side. Excellent relationship with Bologna after Tomiyasu deal, price tag around €50m. ⤵️ https://t.co/N2mxSIstmV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2024

The Serie A centre-half registered seven goal contributions in 30 Italian top-flight appearances in 2023/24.

Which teams appear closest to signing Calafiori?

Judging by the latest spate of rumours around the 22-year-old’s future, it looks like England is an increasingly likely next destination.

Unfortunately for Arne Slot and Co., Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are very much in the lead.

The Gunners appear to have stolen a march on their fellow London-based outfit, with the player open to a switch to the English top-flight?

Would Riccardo Calafiori tick a box for Liverpool?

From our view, a left-sided centre-back capable of also more than competently filing out at left-back sounds pretty ideal.

We can appreciate that the presence of arguably the globe’s leading left-sided centre-back in Virgil van Dijk could prove daunting for a new arrival.

Regardless, it seems a shame to be giving the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea a free run at one of the most promising young defenders of the summer window.

