Mo Salah’s fresh Liverpool agreement bodes very well for Arne Slot

Arne Slot will already have been delighted to learn that the trio of Mo Salah, Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic would be foregoing Olympics action to make the most of Liverpool’s pre-season.

In even better news, the Egyptian King is completely supportive of the decision in question, having agreed the course of action with the club, according to Paul Gorst at the Echo.

There’s a clear financial benefit to be gleaned from this reality – ‘having their most recognisable star in tow on the lucrative tour of the States’, as the aforementioned reporter rightly noted. Beyond this, however, it’s a potential boost to the club’s hopes of agreeing fresh terms with the No.11 ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The former Basel hitman’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool fans will want to see contract progress

We’re already facing something of a nervous wait as far as Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are concerned. The pair remain involved in their national setups amid the 2024 European Championship.

That said, Salah linking up with Arne Slot in pre-season presents an early opportunity for the club to negotiate a potential extension ahead of further arrivals this summer.

Of course, that’s assuming that both player and club are open to such an eventuality.

Even if we can envision parting ways with our record-breaking wide man next year, it would be disappointing to see yet another key member of the Jurgen Klopp regime allowed to depart as a free agent.

From a performance perspective, too, we suspect Salah has at least a couple more years left in the tank as far as playing top-flight football is concerned.

Your move, Liverpool.

