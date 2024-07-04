What Newcastle just told Liverpool about Anthony Gordon transfer is intriguing – report

Newcastle United have opened the door to Anthony Gordon departing in the current summer window.

This update comes courtesy of Football Insider, with the outlet claiming the Magpies would be prepared to sanction a sale for £75-80m. Performance-related add-ons would have to be included, potentially taking the deal up to the £100m mark.

Liverpool were thought to be tentatively interested in the left-sided winger. However, the Reds baulked at the notion of sending Jarell Quansah the other way as part of a player swap plus cash deal.

The former Everton footballer registered an impressive 21 goal contributions in 35 Premier League appearances in 2023/24.

Gordon transfer: Could Liverpool make it work?

The report in question has suggested we could return with a different part-exchange deal.

Which player we’d be happy to part ways with (and, in turn, Newcastle would be glad to accept) remains to be seen.

In our view, however, we’re struggling to see Liverpool sanctioning a £75-80m deal for Gordon this summer. Certainly not without selling one of Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo to free up space in the squad.

The Newcastle wide man does, admittedly, look a terrific footballer who would add some serious goal threat to our forward line.

The fact he’s a reported boyhood Red would make any potential return that much sweeter.

Time will tell on this front, though we wouldn’t hold our breath.

