Leny Yoro makes contract decision as Fabrizio Romano drops fresh transfer update

Leny Yoro’s future seems no closer to being clarified amid interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG.

The teenage centre-half has, however, reportedly made it clear that he won’t be signing a new deal at current club Lille.

Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the 18-year-old continues to give priority to Real Madrid over a summer transfer.

🚨⚪️ Leny Yoro keeps giving priority to Real Madrid, now waiting on clubs to agree on deal. Real Madrid also informed that he will not sign new deal at Lille, no chance — the strategy is clear. PSG and Liverpool, waiting only in case deal collapses.

The No.15’s current terms are set to expire in a year’s time.

Elsewhere: Liverpool look set to miss out on Riccardo Calafiori

Juventus had appeared set to win over one of the most promising talents to grace our screens during the European Championship this summer.

Former Bologna boss Thiago Motta was said to be very keen to land his former centre-half at his new outfit. However, the manner of the Brazil-born head coach’s exit has prompted his old club to resist proposals from Turin.

Now, it seems that Arsenal could be a huge beneficiary following this development.

Liverpool, however, are nowhere to be seen when it comes to establishing a foothold in this transfer race. In fact, it looks set to stay that way.

