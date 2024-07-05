‘You may see…’ – Richard Hughes hints at what Liverpool fans can expect from transfer window

Richard Hughes has given Liverpool fans a hint of what to expect in the summer transfer window and, more specifically, when to expect it.

The Reds’ new sporting director addressed the media on Friday morning at Arne Slot’s first press conference as LFC head coach, and he was unsurprisingly aked about the club’s plans in terms of potential incomings.

The 44-year-old outlined (via Liverpool Echo): “With the window open we’ll always be opportunistic if we can. Naturally when major competitions are on in the summer, attention is there. After the flurry in June, it will calm down now is my prediction.”

Hughes added (via Liverpool Echo): “When August starts and coaches have had more time, opinions will be more set at clubs. You may see a situation in August [that] there is a hurry to get things done.”

READ MORE: Arne Slot challenges one Liverpool player who’s caught his eye to ‘step up even more’ at Anfield

READ MORE: ‘We’re expecting two…’ – Slot says there’ll be ‘more announcements’ over new Liverpool arrivals

By this time last year, Liverpool had already completed two major signings in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Incoming transfer activity has been conspicuous by its absence so far this summer, although there are understandable reasons for that.

As Hughes referenced, many prospective targets for clubs are involved in ongoing international tournaments which didn’t take place in 2023, while the current window also marks a period of significant transition at Anfield after the success of the Jurgen Klopp era.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The opportunism of which the sporting director was seen in the Anthony Gordon links which came to light last weekend amid Newcastle’s scramble to avoid PSR penalties. Although the Magpies’ proposal to LFC was turned down by the Reds, our interest in the England winger is reportedly genuine.

As we witnessed with the unexpected capture of Wataru Endo 11 months ago, an opening for the right deal can suddenly emerge in the transfer market, so there’s every chance that Slot’s squad in the autumn will contain one or two names who aren’t being heavily linked with Liverpool at the moment.

Patience appears to be the watchword from Hughes when it comes to prospective signings. We probably shouldn’t hold our breath for arrivals this month, but once the new regime has had more time to get their feet under the table, we can probably expect a more frantic August.

At least the 44-year-old has been transparent about the board’s expectations rather than promising the world straight away.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions