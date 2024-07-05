(Photos) Four of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup heroes among Reds reporting for pre-season training

Liverpool pre-season preparations began in earnest today as several players reported to the AXA Training Centre and Arne Slot spoke to the media for the first time as the Reds’ head coach.

Much of his squad is still away on international duty at tournaments such as Euro 2024 and the Copa America, so it could be late July or early August by the time he has his full complement back at Kirkby.

However, there were still a few instantly recognisable faces among those who were back this morning, including four men who played a part in the Carabao Cup final success over Chelsea in February, Jurgen Klopp’s final trophy in charge of LFC.

Liverpool’s social media team uploaded photos from the first day of pre-season, and among those featured were Jarell Quansah, Conor Baradley and Kostas Tsimikas, each of whom played in that Wembley showpiece. A subsequent video compilation showed Caoimhin Kelleher among the returning party, too.

Curtis Jones was also pictured alongside the Greek defender, although the Toxteth lad was injured at the time of the final.

There are many big names still to return, but already plenty in the building as the Slot era kicks off in earnest!

