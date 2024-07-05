‘Player will leave…’ – Liverpool could have ‘big opportunity’ to snap up 26y/o after Romano update

Liverpool could now have a ‘big opportunity’ to pull off a cut-price summer transfer coup following an update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been linked with Federico Chiesa with varying degrees of intensity over the past year, and if their interest remains, the forthcoming two months could represent the perfect chance to snap up the Juventus forward.

In his eponymous Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the transfer reporter wrote: “The decision of Juventus has been made in the case of Federico Chiesa. The player will leave the club this summer, this is the plan.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Bianconeri’s new manager Thiago Motta seemingly ‘wants to go in a different direction’ and the player is ‘expected to be sold’ for a discounted fee in the region of €20m-€25m (£17m-£21.2m) now that he’s into the final 12 months of his contract.

Romano added: “For sure, Federico Chiesa is a big opportunity on the market, and he will probably have several options to choose from.”

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano shares Mo Salah update which’ll help Liverpool fans to breathe easier

READ MORE: Liverpool attempt 11th-hour hijack of Man Utd move for 24y/o ‘oil tanker’ who ‘can’t be stopped’

As things stand, Liverpool have five reliable senior forwards at Anfield, supplemented by the burgeoning talent of Ben Doak, so it’s not a position which seems to be in desperate need of strengthening.

Regarding Chiesa, the player’s chequered injury history is sure to be a potential red flag for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes. The 26-year-old has been dogged by a serious of minor absences over the past two years since returning from a cruciate ligament tear (Transfermarkt).

However, with Juventus keen to offload the forward for a knockdown price, there may nonetheless be a ‘big opportunity’ for the Reds to pounce, in Romano’s words.

Italy were one of the big-name flops at Euro 2024 but the Bianconeri forward was one of the few Azzurri players to impress at the finals. He earned the fourth-highest WhoScored rating in Luciano Spalletti’s squad and recorded more shots and dribbles in Germany than any of his teammates.

Chiesa isn’t a player that Liverpool urgently need, which admittedly makes a summer move unlikely, but there may still be a possibility that the Anfield hierarchy spot an opening to pounce for a deal which could be easier to complete than most.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions