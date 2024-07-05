Fabrizio Romano shares Mo Salah update which’ll help Liverpool fans to breathe easier

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Mo Salah’s current status which’ll help Liverpool fans to breathe a little easier about the Egyptian.

Our number 11 was strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer, and his future has once more been a topic of debate in recent weeks.

However, interest from the Middle East appears to have cooled of late, and in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Italian transfer reporter informed readers that the situation has gone ‘quiet’.

Romano wrote: “Despite the rumours, I’ve still zero updates on Mo Salah’s situation so far. It’s quiet, there are no changes with Saudi clubs, and though the interest is there since last summer, Liverpool have not received any proposals or approaches at the moment.

“I don’t have any confirmation or guarantee either about Salah leaving and joining Saudi this summer.”

With eight weeks remaining in the current transfer window and Salah now into the final year of his current Liverpool deal, it’s far from a given that the 32-year-old will still be at Anfield by the beginning of September.

Should another £150m offer come in from the Saudi Pro League, just as it did last year, Richard Hughes must just consider it given the Egyptian’s age and contract status, as well as the enormity of the fee.

However, having just been assured that the forward will eschew the Olympic Games in favour of LFC’s pre-season programme, Arne Slot will surely be desperate to keep the Reds’ fifth-highest scorer of all time at the club for at least the forthcoming campaign.

Thankfully the situation has gone quiet for now, with the microscope instead being shone on the future of Salah’s fellow attacker Luis Diaz, who Liverpool are also determined to retain.

Ideally once the transfer window shuts in a few weeks’ time, both players will still be at Anfield and Slot will have the squad that he believes is strong enough to contend for major silverware over the coming season.

