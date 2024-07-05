(Video) What Arne Slot did on first day of Liverpool training reflects very well on his personality

Arne Slot met with some of his Liverpool players for the first time on Friday as a portion of the squad assembled at the AXA Training Centre to begin pre-season preparations.

It wasn’t just the men on the pitch that he was getting to know, either, as he took a leaf out of Jurgen Klopp’s books by recognising the value of every single employee who contributes to the running of the club.

LFC’s social media team uploaded a video compilation from Kirkby earlier today, and one clip shows the new head coach personally greeting kitchen staff as they went about their work.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Slot shook hands with everyone present and greeted them with a smile, a simple gesture yet one which shows his appreciation for those who mightn’t get the same public glory as the players.

The footage reflects very well on the 45-year-old and offers a hugely encouraging insight into his demenaour. Klopp was widely adored for his warm nature and his enormous respect for every Liverpool employee; it’s great to see that his successor appears to be cut from the same cloth.

You can check out Slot with the kitchen staff below (from 1:03), via @LFC on X: