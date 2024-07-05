‘We’re expecting two…’ – Slot says there’ll be ‘more announcements’ over new Liverpool arrivals

Arne Slot has told Liverpool fans to expect ‘a couple more announcements’ as to prospective arrivals at Anfield ‘in the near future’.

The Reds’ new head coach spoke to the media for the first time in that capacity on Friday morning, and he was asked about the backroom staff that he’s brought to the club, with his ex-Feyenoord assistant Sipke Hulshoff joining him, along with Ruben Peeters as lead physical performance coach for LFC’s first team.

Thr 45-year-old has teasted that there’ll be further additions to his behind-the-scenes team, telling reporters (via Liverpool Echo): “We’re expecting two others to join. [There’ll be] a couple more announcements in the near future.”

With Jurgen Klopp departing Liverpool after nearly nine years, it came as no great surprise to see many of his backroom staff follow him out of Anfield, including assistant coach Pep Lijnders and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, among others.

Having the likes of Hulshoff and Peeters already in place will come as a significant boost for Slot, with new goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte now free to link up with the Reds after the USA’s early elimination from the Copa America.

For those players who’ve been at LFC for several years, it’ll take getting used to hearing new voices orchestrating training sessions and putting tactical masterplans into place after the lengthy service of the previous regime.

However, the new head coach arrives at Liverpool with a glowing reputation, and he’ll be buoyed by the familiarity of having a few of his trusted lieutenants from Feyenoord still alongside him.

We look forward to seeing who else joins Slot’s backroom team over the coming weeks amid a summer of significant transition at Anfield.

