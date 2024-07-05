Potential England XI for Switzerland clash could have Arne Slot taking plenty of notes

Arne Slot could have every reason to watch England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland with a keen interest, and not just because the winner will face his native Netherlands in the last four should they defeat Turkiye.

Gareth Southgate will be forced into at least one change in personnel for Saturday due to Marc Guehi’s suspension, although it’s now been claimed that he could make further alterations as part of a radical tactical overhaul.

ITV Football’s X account posted a ‘rumoured’ Three Lions starting XI for the clash in Dusseldorf, and it indicates that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be restored to the team, having been dropped after the first two group games.

It seems the Liverpool vice-captain won’t be asked to take up the midfield role that he occuped against Serbia and Denmark, though. Instead, he’s listed at right wing-back in an England line-up which includes three centre-backs in a mooted change of formation by the manager.

This is how England are rumoured to line up against Switzerland on Saturday 👀 What do you think…? 🤔#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/1vOgjZicvL — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 4, 2024

If indeed this rumoured England starting XI turns out to be the team that’s named by Southgate tomorrow, it’d offer Slot an informative insight into how Trent might perform in a wing-back role rather than playing right-back in a defensive four.

The 25-year-old has frequently been criticised for being less than reliable defensively (sometimes justifiably, often excessively) despite his almost unparalleled qualities in possession, and he became the fall guy for his nation’s first two unconvincing performances at Euro 2024.

They haven’t exactly been transformed since he was dropped for the final group match against Slovenia, and giving him the freedom of the right flank in the knowledge that he has Kyle Walker to cover behind him could get the best out of the Reds’ vice-captain.

Slot favoured a 4-3-3 at Feyenoord and may well go for the same at Liverpool, although Southgate’s potential experiment with Trent at wing-back against Switzerland could have our new head coach taking plenty of notes and effectively being given a free trial as to how the player performs in such a role.

If England go with the 3-4-2-1 setup and the 25-year-old impresses in a victory for his nation, it might just give his club boss some food for thought ahead of his first season in charge at Anfield…

