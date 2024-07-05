(Video) Kostas Tsimikas made quite the entrance as Liverpool players reconvene for pre-season

Kostas Tsimikas was among the Liverpool players who reconvened at the AXA Training Centre for the first day of pre-season training, and it’s fair to say that he made quite an entrance!

LFC’s social media team uploaded a video compilation of the Reds reporting for duty and greeting staff in Kirkby, with the charismatic ‘Greek Scouser’ instantly making his presence felt.

Adorning sunglasses and carrying a large saffron bag, the 28-year-old made a victory sign with his fingers and flashed a beaming smile to welcome those who were already present, before cheerfully exclaiming ‘We are back!’.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

While Tsimikas hasn’t managed to dislodge Andy Robertson at left-back for any great length of time so far at Anfield, he’ll at least have a head start on the Scot this summer, with the latter still on holidays after his country’s participation at Euro 2024.

Regardless of the amount of game-time the ‘Greek Scouser’ gets on the pitch this season, his effervescent presence invariably adds to the positivity within the Liverpool camp!

You can view the clip of Tsimikas’ return below (at 0:25), via @LFC on X: