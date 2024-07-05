(Photo) One Liverpool player’s face contrasted with recent comments as Reds return to training

The Liverpool players who aren’t on international duty have reconvened at the AXA Training Centre to commence pre-season preparations for 2024/25.

Arne Slot is still waiting for many of his first-team stalwarts to return to Kirkby amid their national team exploits, but there were still a few familiar faces among those who reported for duty today.

Photos shared by LFC’s social media outlets also featured one man who hasn’t played for the Reds’ senior side in nearly four-and-a-half years – Sepp van den Berg.

The Dutch defender has had three loan moves in as many years, and a few weeks ago he gave an explosive interview to De Telegraaf in which he indicated that he wanted a permanent transfer away from Anfield (via Evening Standard).

However, upon reporting for Liverpool training this morning, the 22-year-old was all smiles as he looked like a man who was ready to get stuck into the pre-season schedule.

One image doesn’t tell the whole story, of course, but perhaps Van den Berg has altered his stance over the past month and is now happy to throw his lot in with the Reds under compatriot Slot.

You can view the image of the defender below, via @LFC on X: