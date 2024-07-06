(Video) Brainless Man United fans harass Klopp on holiday; reaction was understandable

Jurgen Klopp has moved away from the furore of English football and as much as Liverpool fans will always love him, our rivals will hold distaste for the German too.

Unfortunately, this has led to some unsavoury scenes for our former boss in which Manchester United ‘fans’ are captured chanting in his face.

In an understandable reaction from the 57-year-old, who was no doubt harassed much more than the short clip showed, he reached for their phone.

This should be a time to relax away from the pressures of being our manager but there are idiots everywhere.

You can view the video of Klopp via @StokeyyG2 on X:

Just been sent this by some United fans who met Jurgen Klopp in Magaluf… pic.twitter.com/MzWoeWUWDX — george (@StokeyyG2) July 6, 2024

