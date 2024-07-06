(Video) Carragher ‘cannot fathom’ decision being made about Liverpool player this summer

It’s been a long season for Liverpool players and many are still playing football, something Jamie Carragher has shared some opinions on.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Scouser discussed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s lack of game time for England and said: “[Southgate has] picked Trippier over Trent Alexander-Arnold; which I just cannot fathom, at all.”

It really is unbelievable that a player who has performed so well for a top club is being overlooked by an average defender who has had a terrible season for a mid table side.

Our vice captain is one of the most talented players in the world yet Gareth Southgate can’t find a way to fit him into his side, which says more about the coach than the player.

You can view Carragher’s comments via @SkyFootball on X:

"He's picked Trippier over Trent Alexander-Arnold; which I just cannot fathom, at all." 😳@Carra23 cannot understand why Southgate continues to place his trust in Trippier as opposed to the Liverpool player 😬 pic.twitter.com/oR9k4CThIT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 6, 2024

