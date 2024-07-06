(Video) Every word Richard Hughes had to say about the Olympics amid Salah and Endo news

It wasn’t just Arne Slot who faced the media for the first time but Richard Hughes too and our new sporting director had plenty to say.

Speaking about contracts and possible signings, the 45-year-old said: “I think naturally when there are major competitions during the summer – a World Cup, a European Championship and in this case a Copa America and the Olympics as well, so there’s a lot of football being played – naturally the attention is going to be there.”

After hearing that Wataru Endo, Mo Salah and Stefan Bajcetic are unlikely to be involved in the tournament, it’s interesting to hear how the competition could impact new arrivals.

Although the Reds may not be playing in Paris, there still could be some future players involved that we don’t know yet.

You can view Hughes’ comments on the Olympics (from 16:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

