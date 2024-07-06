(Video) Jones suggests training change to Slot in first day on job

Curtis Jones has been at Liverpool since being a nine-year-old but is playing under just his second boss at first team level, with Arne Slot.

In what was the Dutchman’s first day with his new players, the few members of the squad who were present were put through their paces in Kirkby.

At the end of the session though, the Scouser said to the head coach: “I just want the ball.”

It was clearly said as a joke but does show how much certain players prefer football to fitness!

You can watch Jones’s comments (from 16:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

