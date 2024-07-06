(Video) Keane issues Alexander-Arnold warning amid possible England return

Trent Alexander-Arnold may be poised for a return to the England team, if Gareth Southgate switches to a back five and Roy Keane has been sharing his thoughts.

Speaking about the Scouser playing as a right-wing back, the 52-year-old said: “I don’t think Trent can fix everything.

“You know, everyone’s hanging a hat on Trent I think, listen he’s good but I don’t think he’d fix all of England’s problems.”

READ MORE: (Video) Why kitchen staff said ‘you’ve changed completely’ to Liverpool player on summer return

It seems there may have been a slight compliment that was veiled in a warning to supporters of the national team, from the ex-Manchester United man.

If our vice captain does return to action against Switzerland, let’s just hope he can at least avoid the heavy criticism that seems to come for many who represent the Three Lions.

You can view Keane’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 22:14) via The Overlap on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions