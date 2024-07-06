Sports science experts explain end of Liverpool pre-season lactate test under Slot

It seemed like every summer began with James Milner winning the lactate test but now times have changed in more than one way at Liverpool.

With Arne Slot’s regime now underway and the first Inside Training video being released, it’s clear that there’s been a rethink over how we prepare the squad for a new season.

This was explained by STATSports on X: ‘Interesting to see Liverpool switching from the Lactate Test to a 6-Minute Race Test (6MRT) to obtain the players’ max aerobic speed…

READ MORE: (Video) Slot builds early training ground bond with forgotten Liverpool player

‘The 6MRT is very similar to the Lactate test in terms of what it’s achieving (obtaining each player’s MAS) – they’re just carried out in different ways, is all.’

It seems then that there will be similar data for Dr Andreas Schlumberger, our new head of recovery and performance, and the rest of the new staff to mull over as Jurgen Klopp and his team had.

A slightly different way of doing things that could lead to even more successful results, something that we all are hoping will also follow on the pitch in the new campaign.

READ MORE: (Video) Jones suggests training change to Slot in first day on job

This is the start of a new exciting era at the club has begun and as much as nobody can ever truly replace the German that has departed, we may just have found ourselves someone who can improve on his results.

Time will tell but our job is to get behind the new man and his staff and trust the process will lead to even more glory than we’ve become accustomed to.

You can view the comments on Liverpool’s new pre-season tactics via @statsports on X:

Interesting to see Liverpool switching from the Lactate Test to a 6-Minute Race Test (6MRT) to obtain the players’ max aerobic speed. – 6 minutes around a 400m race track

– as fast as possible

– distance covered is the marker Generally looking for somewhere between 1.5-2km. pic.twitter.com/0vb0AyLd1C — STATSports (@statsports) July 6, 2024

The 6MRT is very similar to the Lactate test in terms of what it’s achieving (obtaining each player’s MAS) – they’re just carried out in different ways, is all. — STATSports (@statsports) July 6, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions