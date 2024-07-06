(Video) Slot builds early training ground bond with forgotten Liverpool player

A change of manager means that several players who perhaps didn’t get many opportunities under Jurgen Klopp may now be given a chance by Arne Slot.

This may well be the case for Sepp van den Berg, with the new boss saying to him in training: “I’m expecting you to do well, Sepp told me he is from Zwolle and I am from Zwolle as well, this is a city in the Netherlands and when I saw him a week ago he told me he would win!”

It shows that the Dutch duo have been speaking already before pre-season began and this could mean that there are increased chances of game time for the defender.

With Joel Matip leaving on a free transfer, we do have space for a fourth centre back and why not save some money by backing a player who is already at the club.

You can watch Slot’s comments to Van Den Berg (from 12:25) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

