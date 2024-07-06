(Video) Why kitchen staff said ‘you’ve changed completely’ to Liverpool player on summer return

Arne Slot’s press conference at the AXA Training Centre wasn’t the only activity in the building that day as the first group of Liverpool players returned for the start of pre-season.

Among these was Curtis Jones and he was spotted in the kitchen area speaking with a member of staff and showing her things on his phone.

The Scouser was then met with: “I can’t get over you, you’ve changed completely!”

It all seemed to be said in good humour and shows how long the academy graduate has been part of the club.

You can watch the moment between Jones and the kitchen staff (from 3:36) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

