‘The truth is…’ – Liverpool-linked defender set to speak with prospective suitors imminently

One defender in whom Liverpool are reportedly interested appears to be flattered by transfer links with clubs of the Reds’ stature and has said that he intends to ‘speak to them’ in the near future.

Gleison Bremer has been intermittently mentioned as a player of interest to LFC for some time now, and his name has cropped up again amid his involvement in Brazil’s squad at the Copa America.

Speaking to Diario AS (via Tutto Juve), the Juventus centre-back claimed: “I am very focused on the Copa America and I leave the matter to my agents. Of course, I have read some things and I am happy to know which clubs with so much history could follow me, but the truth is that I will speak to them after the Copa America.”

According to Tutto Juve, Liverpool are among several clubs taking an interest in the 27-year-old, who’s valued in the region of €70m (£59.3m) by his current employers.

As mentioned earlier, Bremer is one of those players who’s been linked with Liverpool so often without anything concrete materialising, so we’d be inclined to take these latest reports with a pinch of salt.

If his comments are sincere, though, he’ll now be free to speak with prospective suitors after Brazil’s elimination from the Copa America overnight, although he’ll likely take some downtime first before making any major decisions on his future.

Centre-back is understood to be a priority position for LFC in this summer’s transfer window, so it appears to make sense that the Reds would be showing an interest in the Juventus man.

However, already 27 years old and not filling the left-footed niche among Liverpool’s current centre-back options, there’d be preferable alternatives on the market who’d be more aligned with the club’s tendency to sign players aged 25 or under.

Also, Bremer’s performance metrics over the past year don’t make him stand out among positional peers across Europe’s five main leagues (FBref), and Richard Hughes is sure to baulk at such a lofty price tag.

The Brazilian can be flattered by the Reds’ reported interest as much as he wants, but in truth we can’t envisage a big-money offer coming from Anfield this summer.

