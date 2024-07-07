Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice had the same 3-word reply on Trent’s ice-cold Instagram post

Trent Alexander-Arnold proved quite the point to Gareth Southgate and his myriad doubters in the media and online by coolly converting the match-winning penalty as England progressed to the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Inexplicably overlooked in favour of Kieran Trippier as the manager switched to a three-man defensive unit with wing-backs, the Liverpool vice-captain came on with five minutes remaining in extra time, a clear sign that he was in mind for spot kicks.

The 25-year-old had the responsibility of netting the decisive kick and duly delivered, taking to Instagram afterwards with a photo of the defining moment and the ice-cold caption ‘Pressure makes diamonds’.

Trent had a number of Reds and England teammates past and present racing to congratulate him in the replies, including Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice, who both posted the same three-word response: ‘Never in doubt’.

While many Liverpool fans might be ambivalent towards the Three Lions’ fortunes, they’ll surely be delighted to see our number 66 scoring the crucial penalty and delivering the perfect riposte to all those who questioned him!

You can view Trent’s Instagram post (and the subsequent replies) below, via trentarnold66: