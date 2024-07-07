‘This is what you want’ – Heskey urges Liverpool to beat Man City in chase for ‘exciting’ talent

Emile Heskey has urged Liverpool to clinch the signing of an ‘exciting’ player who’s been linked with the Reds recently.

Towards the end of June, Newcastle had proposed selling Anthony Gordon to LFC in exchange for Jarell Quansah as they sought to ease their worries over a possible PSR-related points deduction (Daily Mail), but the offer was rejected at Anfield.

Football Insider reported on Sunday that Manchester City have now entered the race to sign the 23-year-old, who’s been talked up by the former Liverpool striker.

When asked by Football FanCast if the England winger would be a good signing for Richard Hughes to secure, Heskey replied: “Yes it would, for sure. Gordon is a top young player. He is exciting, he gets the crowd off their feet and this is what you want as a winger.”

READ MORE: Dutch football legend’s Man Utd prediction will either infuriate or amuse Liverpool fans

READ MORE: ‘Everyone knows…’ – Cody Gakpo makes honest admission ahead of Netherlands v England clash

There’s no denying that Gordon enjoyed a magnificent 2023/24 season at Newcastle, having scored 12 goals and supplied 11 assists (Transfermarkt), so we can understand why Heskey has been singing his praises.

At 23, the winger is at an age where he’s already accrued plenty of top-level experience and is coming into what are generally the peak years of a footballer’s career, so this could be an ideal time to try and bring him to Anfield.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Of course, Liverpool’s desire to keep hold of Luis Diaz amid Barcelona’s ongoing interest means that there could be very stiff competition for places at Anfield, which is exactly what Arne Slot will want so long as he’s able to keep all of his options happy.

We don’t know how much the added presence of Man City in the pursuit of Gordon will impact FSG’s thinking, but historically Michael Edwards hasn’t allowed external factors to sway him into a panic buy.

If the transfer chief is convinced that the 23-year-old is the right man for the Reds, then no effort will be spared to try and secure his signature.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions