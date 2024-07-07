(Video) Liverpool players put through new training exercise which they seemed to thoroughly enjoy

The start of pre-season training is the time of year that many footballers dread the most as they’re put through their paces rigorously to shake off any cobwebs from their summer holidays.

However, there was laugher aplenty at the AXA Training Centre as the assembled Liverpool players went through a curious new exercise which has been brought in by Arne Slot and his coaching team.

In a video uploaded by LFC’s social media team, those involved in the session are seen indulging in a bout of shadow boxing in a routine which you’d have expected to see of Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, rather than the likes of Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho.

Nonetheless, the players seemed to thoroughly enjoy the training, with no shortage of smiles and laughs as punches were thrown but none landed, thankfully!

You can check out the training video below, via @LFC on X: