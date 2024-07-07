(Video) Luis Diaz leaves Panama goalkeeper stranded with exquisite lob during Colombia rout

Luis Diaz netted his second goal of the 2024 Copa America in style last night as Colombia eased past Panama to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Nestor Lorenzo’s side were already two goals to the good in the 42nd minute when they won a free kick just inside their own half.

James Rodriguez caught the Panamanians napping as he took the set piece quickly, and the Liverpool forward was alert to it as he raced in between two defenders, controlled the ball on his chest and then dinked it over the advancing goalkeeper to effectively kill the game as a contest.

It was a goal which showcased not just Diaz’s sublime finishing ability, but also his sharpness to react first to his teammate’s haste with the free kick. He’ll now come up against Anfield colleague Darwin Nunez in the semi-finals as Colombia face Uruguay for a place in the decider.

You can view Diaz’s goal below, taken from FS1’s match coverage and shared via @ftblmenace on X: